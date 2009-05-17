NEW YORK (AP) -- "Billy Elliot," the joyous story of a coal miner's son who dreams to dance, was the big winner at the Drama Desk Awards, picking up 10 prizes including best musical.

"Ruined" was named best play Sunday. The drama by Lynn Nottage (NOT'-adage) set against the backdrop of an African civil war already has won the Pulitzer Prize for drama as well as the best play award from the New York Drama Critics' Circle.

