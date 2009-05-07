`Idol' contestant Matt Giraud back home in Mich.
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) -- "American Idol" castoff Matt Giraud (jir-AHD') has returned home to a warm welcome in Kalamazoo, Mich., where he will be the guest of honor at a public party.
The event begins Thursday afternoon at Arcadia Creek Festival Place, an outdoor venue in downtown Kalamazoo. His "Idol" contract prohibits Giraud (jir-AHD') from performing.
Several dozen fans greeted Giraud (jir-AHD') when he arrived Wednesday evening at the Kalamazoo-Battle Creek International Airport. The 23-year-old singer-pianist says he didn't expect so many people to be waiting to greet him. He signed autographs and posed for pictures for about 30 minutes.
Giraud (jir-AHD') was voted off the popular Fox network singing competition last week. He finished in fifth place.
Fox is a unit of News Corp.
