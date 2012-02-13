2012 'SI' Swimsuit Cover Model Revealed!
Entertainment Tonight.
Model Kate Upton has officially been revealed as the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model.
Inside the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Party with Ms. Green
The 19-year-old blonde bombshell follows in the legacy of Brooklyn Decker, Irina Shayk and Tyra Banks, to name a few, who have all graced the coveted cover.
The model/actress posed in front of a billboard featuring her sexy new cover above Broadway in New York City, where it will be unveiled on the Late Show with David Letterman tonight at 11:35/10:35 p.m.
Related stories on ETonline.com:Grammys Fashion Arrivals!Crystal Renn Reveals Truth about Her Weight Loss
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 18, 2019 Find out which stars are turning 50 in 2019
- Apr. 19, 2019 These are the royals' favorite vacation spots
- Apr. 18, 2019 See the stars who aren't afraid of a little PDA