Model Kate Upton has officially been revealed as the 2012 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue cover model.

The 19-year-old blonde bombshell follows in the legacy of Brooklyn Decker, Irina Shayk and Tyra Banks, to name a few, who have all graced the coveted cover.

The model/actress posed in front of a billboard featuring her sexy new cover above Broadway in New York City, where it will be unveiled on the Late Show with David Letterman tonight at 11:35/10:35 p.m.

