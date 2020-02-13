2020 awards season winners to stream

The 2020 awards season has finally come to an end, and its left us with no shortage of exceptional content to consume. From poignant films to groundbreaking television series and everything in between, the 2020 award season boasted a large selection of worthwhile winners. In celebration of these talented works, Wonderwall.com is listing off some of the most buzzed-about awards season winners you should stream whether you're watching for the first time or rewatching... starting with "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood." Quentin Tarantino's latest work is one that has garnered tons of praise. Nominated for a whopping 10 Academy Awards, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" was a definite favorite this season. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the period piece tells the story of Rick Dalton, a fading star who finds himself struggling to remain relevant in a changing Hollywood. He has difficulty landing roles and as a result spends the majority of his time hanging out with his best friend and stunt double, Cliff Booth. Set in 1960s Hollywood, the film depicts the perils and shenanigans of a struggling actor and his closest companion while also hinting at a more grizzly subplot -- Rick happens to live next door to filmmaker Roman Polanski and his young actress wife, Sharon Tate. One thing's for sure though -- it wouldn't be a Tarantino film without some history bending. "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video. Keep reading to see which other 2020 awards season winners you should stream...

RELATED: 2020 Oscars in memoriam