2020 Oscars in memoriam

Ahead of the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, Wonderwall.com is taking a look back at the filmmakers, screenwriters, actors and actresses we've lost over the last year... starting with John Singleton, who's best known for his movies including "Boyz N the Hood" -- for which he earned Oscar nominations for both writing and directing -- "Poetic Justice" and "Higher Learning." He died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on April 29, 2019, after suffering a stroke 12 days earlier. He was 51.

RELATED: 2020 Grammys in memoriam