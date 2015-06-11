Bristol Palin slammed Miley Cyrus in a new blog post for claiming in an article that she’s not judgmental, but then going on to criticize her parents, Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus, for their religious beliefs.

In the new post published on Thursday, Palin called Cyrus’ Paper interview, in which she posed nude for an inside spread, a “hilarious tirade about tolerance.” In the interview, the singer talked about how she’s tolerant of all people and not judgmental, but called her parents “conservative a-- motherf------ ” for their religious beliefs. And at another point in the interview, Cyrus said of people who believe in the biblical story of Noah’s Ark, “That’s f------ insane. We’ve outgrown that fairy tale, like we’ve outgrown f------- Santa and the tooth fairy.”

Palin took aim at Cyrus’ hypocrisy in her post, writing, “Is it just me or does it seem more than a little fake that someone claiming to be accepting of everyone and everything would spew such judgement towards her own parents and their deeply held religious beliefs?” The daughter of former Alaska governor Sarah Palin, added, “She wants everyone to let her be ‘free to be Miley,’ but seems unwilling to offer the same respect to her parents and those who wish to live out their Christian faith.” Palin ended her post by sarcastically writing that the singer has taught everyone that “tolerance” in Hollywood “looks a lot like contempt.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Palin also recently lashed out at the media for “crucifying” Josh Duggar in the molestation scandal, but giving Lena Dunham a pass, though she wrote in her book, "Not That Kind of Girl," that she used to touch her younger sister’s vagina. What do you think of Palin’s criticism of Miley Cyrus?