SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) -- Hollywood actor and former British soccer player Vinnie Jones was acquitted of assault Thursday for his role in a bar fight in downtown Sioux Falls.

Jones, 44, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault for a Dec. 4 scuffle at Wiley's Tavern. Surveillance video showed a bloodied Jones punching Juan Trevino-Barrera, 24, in a hallway minutes after Barrera's friends hit Jones with a beer glass and beer bottle, causing deep cuts to Jones' nose and forehead.

Jones' movie credits include "Snatch," "Gone in Sixty Seconds," "Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels," and "X-Men: The Last Stand" as the character Juggernaut.

Barrera testified that the attack was unprovoked, but the defense argued it was self defense.

The actor said he was in South Dakota as part of a pheasant hunting party. Jones said he was at the bar signing autographs and posing for photos with locals when he went over to a pool table and asked to join.

Jones said one of the two men at the table said, "You're Juggernaut from 'X-Men.' You're not getting in the game."

After the group exchanged profanities, one of the men spit on Jones and hit him in the face with a beer mug, Jones said, demonstrating to jurors with a water pitcher. The other man then hit him with a beer bottle, he said.

The actor said he was attempting to leave when he encountered Barrera, who asked, "Have you had enough, old man?"

Jones said his decision to lunge at Barrera "was driven by fear."

Jones said he received 70 stitches for his injuries — scars from which are still visible. He faced a maximum punishment was one year in jail and a $2,000 fine.

Barrera, a convicted felon, acknowledged under questioning that he signed a contract with a tabloid newspaper to sell his story and would make more money from it if Jones is found guilty.