Don Johnson, who played a cop on "Nash Bridges," is out for justice.



The iconic '80s "Miami Vice" actor sued the producers of "Nash Bridges" Tuesday, Feb. 17 for tens of millions of dollars -- what he claims he's owed for the series, reports TMZ.com.



The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, claims that since he was a co-owner of the copyright -- producing with the Don Johnson Company and Carlton Cuse Productions in association with Rysher Entertainment and later Paramount Television -- he's entitled to half of the show's profits



Johnson estimates that the series that ran six seasons earned more than $300 million in revenues and more than $150 million from syndication.



He's seeking damages from Rysher Entertainment -- currently owned by Mark Cuban's 2929 Entertainment -- and Qualia Capital.



The series, which ran from 1996-2001, starred Johnson as the titular San Francisco police detective who teams up with his formerly retired partner Inspector Joe Dominguez, played by Cheech Marin.