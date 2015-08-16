While Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux may have tried to keep their wedding out of the spotlight, that isn't keeping some of their superstar guests from revealing the fun details.

Ellen DeGeneres was one of a select few to get invited, and the talk show host couldn't help but gush about the sweet ceremony when ET caught up with her at the D23 Expo over the weekend.

"All of it was amazing," Ellen shared. "Jimmy Kimmel was hilarious and Sia sang and that was fantastic. It was just a fun night. It was a beautiful night. I love them both and they're both great people and deserve the happiness," she added.

Ellen also opened up about how Jen and Justin were able to keep the whole thing under wraps -- even pretending that the party was just to celebrate Justin's birthday.

"We're friends with them obviously for a long time and so, I know how long they've been trying to plan this," Ellen explained. "So the fact that they got away with it for as long as they did before it leaked out, it was exciting."

Exciting indeed! The star couple tied the knot on Aug. 5 in front of 70 close friends at their luxurious home in Bel Air, Calif.