Entertainment Tonight.

Jen Schefft, who once sought romance as "The Bachelorette," tied the knot with her fiancé Joe Waterman in Chicago on Friday, says People.com.

A spokesperson for the Chicago eatery Spiaggia tells the Web site that Jen and Joe enjoyed an intimate wedding at the restaurant, in a private dining room boasting a view of Lake Michigan.

The site says that after guests ate a late dinner and cake, they danced to a deejay's musical stylings.

Jen, 32, and Joe, a 35-year-old options trader, began dating in February of '08. Jen was proposed to by Andrew Firestone in season three of "The Bachelor." After their relationship ended, she went on to become the third star of "The Bachelorette."