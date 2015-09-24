A book about the highest-paid supermodel in the world comes at a price.

A limited collector's edition coffee table book about Gisele Bundchen is to be released in November, and it will cost a whopping $700.

WATCH: Did Gisele Bündchen Secretly Get Plastic Surgery in Paris?

How can it possibly be worth that much?

According to the publisher Taschen, the 536-page hardcover book celebrates Gisele's "20-year milestone in the industry" by offering a "unique and spectacular collection of jaw-dropping glamour and intimate, personal insights."

WATCH: Gisele Bundchen Excitedly Cheers on Tom Brady in Patriots Season Opener

Among the 300 photographs featured is the 35-year-old supermodel's "legendary nude portrait by Irving Penn" that also serves as the book's cover.

The publisher points out that the collector's edition is "personally curated" by Gisele, and she will also be signing 1,000 numbered copies.

MORE: Gisele Bundchen Is Worth $44 Million, But How Much Is Kendall Jenner Pulling In?

If you can't afford a $700 book about Tom Brady's wife, she did recently pose nude for Vogue Brasil.