Kim Kardashian got pretty candid about her health problems when trying to conceive.

The 34-year-old reality star shared with C magazine's Amanda de Cadenet that she suffered from a condition called placenta accreta that she believes made it harder for her to get pregnant a second time.

"There were a couple of little operations to fix all that, so that created a little hole in my uterus, which I think made it really tough to get pregnant again," she said of her condition.

Kim recalled the hardship she went through when trying to conceive a second time.

"It was a long road. I would go to the doctor in Beverly Hills every day at five in the morning to get tested to see if I was ovulating," she told the magazine. "I was trying everything: I did acupuncture and got a nutritionist to eat healthier, thinking that was an issue."

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star confessed that her fertility struggles "took the fun out of" trying to get pregnant. She said she used to tell her husband, Kanye West, "'I'm ovulating, get home now!' He'd be like, 'Wait, I'm in the studio.'"

As for whether she and West plan on having more children, Kim is skeptical.

"Well, they think I'll have placenta accreta again, so if the placenta grows a little bit deeper than it did last time, then they are prepared to have my uterus removed, which is a little scary for me," Kim revealed. "I think we're just gonna go day by day, see how overwhelming it is, and see how the delivery goes."

In June, Kim was pretty open with ET about her concerns about getting another condition called preeclampsia again, like she did in her first pregnancy.

"Hopefully, this time, I just have a healthier pregnancy," North West's mom said. "I'm just going to try to enjoy it."

In her interview with C, Kim shared that, so far, she's in the clear.

"And I also feel lucky that as of right now, I don't feel like I'm gonna get preeclampsia again," she said, adding, "which last time [contributed to] not only the weight, but also the swelling that everyone would make fun of, not understanding that I had this condition."

As for her style this time around, the fashionista seems to have more of a handle on her look.

"For this pregnancy, I'm definitely more simple," she said. "I figured out a formula of what works."