BURBANK, Calif. (AP) -- Jay Leno is back on NBC's "Tonight" after missing two shows last week because of illness.

In taping his monologue for Monday's show, the comedian made the most of his absence — and of the swine flu outbreak dominating news headlines.

According to NBC, Leno told the Burbank studio audience he'd had a 103-degree fever and joked that it may have been a mistake to eat the raw pig a friend brought back from Mexico.

Another Leno quip: His HMO was so bad, he said, he was sent to the Burbank Airport baggage area for X-rays.