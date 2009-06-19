LILONGWE, Malawi (AP) -- An airport employee and a person familiar with Madonna's adoption proceedings in Malawi say the pop star's new daughter has been flown to London.

The airport employee, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to discuss the matter, said Saturday that 3-year-old Chifundo "Mercy" James flew out on a private jet late Friday headed to London, with a stop in neighboring South Africa.

The person familiar with the adoption, who also was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, says the girl known as Mercy should have reached London on Saturday morning.

Malawi's highest court had granted the adoption June 12.