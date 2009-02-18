NEW YORK (AP) -- Alice Tully Hall is reopening at New York's Lincoln Center after a $159 million makeover.

Architects say they've refurbished the interior so that it glows like marine organisms. And musicians say the new hall has "heavenly" acoustics — rich, but clear.

On Thursday, three days before the public opening, the architects are showing off their work.

The 80,000-square-foot hall is part of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Alice Tully Hall is in a building that also houses the Juilliard School, the Lincoln Center Theater and the School of American Ballet.