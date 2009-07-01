Entertainment Tonight.

New details have been released on the death of "Kung Fu" star David Carradine.

The medical examiner who oversaw the second autopsy concluded that Carradine died of asphyxiation -- and ruled out suicide as a cause of death, Reuters reports.

Carradine's family hired forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden to conduct an investigation into the actor's death. Baden tells Reuters, "The cause of death was asphyxiation, an inability to breathe, now why that happened is still what we're working on."

Baden also said, "He didn't die of natural causes, and he didn't die of suicidal causes from the nature of the ligatures around the body, so that leaves some kind of accidental death." The doctor also told Reuters he is waiting for additional information from Thai police in order to rule out the possibility that Carradine was killed by someone.

Keep checking back on our Web site for more details.

Related stories on ETonline.com:New Video: David Carradine's Funeral

David Carradine Funeral Details