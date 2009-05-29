It's official: Nadya Suleman and her brood of 14 are coming to a TV near you.

After weeks of meetings and negotiations, Suleman's attorney Jeff Czech confirmed exclusively to Usmagazine.com that Suleman signed a deal Thursday night to star in her own reality series.

"[Nadya and the producers] are hoping to have an arrangement whereby several events in the children's lives would be filmed in a documentary series," Czech told Us.

"One of the events in the children's lives might be their first birthday."

Describing the as-yet untitled show as a "quasi-reality TV series", Czech said that the production company, Eyeworks, was moving ahead to make a deal with a network.

"They might be several shows aired during a year. There are all kinds of possibilities. It really depends on what the networks want," her lawyer said.

Czech declined to comment on how much Nadya would be getting paid for the deal, citing confidentiality.

"Her television program will not be like the Jon and Kate Plus 8 show," said Czech. "[Nadya] is looking forward to providing her side of the story."