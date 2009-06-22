NEW YORK (AP) -- Celebrity parents Jon and Kate Gosselin say they plan to divorce.

In a statement, Jon Gosselin says he and wife Kate filed for divorce Monday afternoon.

The co-stars of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," who are parents of sextuplets and twins, spoke of their decision to separate during Monday's episode of the TLC reality series.

The network had promised a major on-air decision from the couple, whose increasingly troubled 10-year marriage has dominated the series in recent weeks as well as fueling a firestorm of tabloid coverage.

The Gosselins' announcement raises new questions about the future of "Jon & Kate," which, now in its fifth season, is TLC's most popular series.

But both parents say the show will continue, with their segments of the show filmed separately.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. Check back soon for further information. AP's earlier story is below.

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity parents Jon and Kate Gosselin say they plan to separate.

The co-stars of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," who are parents of sextuplets and twins, made their announcement on Monday's episode of the TLC reality series.

The network had promised a major on-air decision from the couple, whose increasingly troubled 10-year marriage has dominated the series in recent weeks as well as fueling a firestorm of tabloid coverage. Published accounts have alleged infidelity by both partners, accusations they both deny.

The Gosselins' announcement raises new questions about the future of "Jon & Kate," which, now in its fifth season, is TLC's most popular series.