TV's Jon and Kate Gosselin say they're divorcing
NEW YORK (AP) -- Celebrity parents Jon and Kate Gosselin say they plan to divorce.
In a statement, Jon Gosselin says he and wife Kate filed for divorce Monday afternoon.
The co-stars of "Jon & Kate Plus 8," who are parents of sextuplets and twins, spoke of their decision to separate during Monday's episode of the TLC reality series.
The network had promised a major on-air decision from the couple, whose increasingly troubled 10-year marriage has dominated the series in recent weeks as well as fueling a firestorm of tabloid coverage.
The Gosselins' announcement raises new questions about the future of "Jon & Kate," which, now in its fifth season, is TLC's most popular series.
But both parents say the show will continue, with their segments of the show filmed separately.
