It's no surprise to see established stars like George Clooney and Brad Pitt vying for the Best Actor trophy at the 84th Annual Academy Awards.

Demian Bichir, however, is this year's dark horse. Though the 48-year-old actor may not yet be a household name in the United States, the Mexican star has been working steadily since the age of 14.

"I'm overwhelmed for having my name among those incredible actors," Bichir, who stars in A Better Life, tells Us Weekly in a statement. "This could have never happened if Chris Weitz had not been the head of this film. He is my brother and I thank him deeply."

Bichir's nomination may come as a shock, given that he wasn't recognized at the Golden Globes or the Critics' Choice Awards. As a result, several other stars -- including Shame's Michael Fassbender and The Ides of March's Ryan Gosling -- were surprisingly snubbed.

"Hopefully more and more people will jump into iTunes and Netflix to see our film," Bichir tells Us. "That will be the biggest reward we could get. I dedicate this nomination to those 11 million human beings who make our lives easier and better in the U.S."

Bichir, Pitt, 48, and Clooney, 50, will also compete against Jean Dujardin, (The Artist) and Gary Oldman (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) in the Best Actor category.

The 84th Annual Academy Awards will air February 26 at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.

