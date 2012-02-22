"I blame my baby for a lot of this stuff!" jokes Becki Newton, who's mom to Rex, 16 months (dad is actor Chris Diamantopoulos, 36).

Here's what the 33-year-old actress, who guest stars on CBS's How I Met Your Mother Feb. 27 at 8 p.m., totes in her "chaotic" Bottega Veneta hobo (bottegaveneta.com).

Double-Duty Wallet "My wallet is by Bottega Veneta, too. The reason I love it is because you can actually fit your iPhone in it!" (bottegaveneta.com)

Hairy Situation"I keep a bottle of leave-in conditioner (Kerastase Oleo Curl Definition Cream, $39, kerastase-usa.com) handy. I take my hair out of the knot on top of my head, spritz it and call it 'beachy'!"

Now Smell This "For Christmas this year, my husband got me the By Killian Discovery Set ($195, saks.com) -- it's a sampler of 10 perfumes, but my favorite is called 'Prelude to Love.'"

Warm EssentialsNewton totes around fingerless gloves and a knit beret, "because LA weather is so strange." (hatattack.com)

Shady Lady"I always have at least two pairs of sunglasses in my purse: classic Ray Ban Wayfarers ($200, rayban.com) and plastic Marc Jacobs aviators (solsticestores.com). I've had them for about 10 years, and I stomp on them, drop them, put them in the bottom of my bag, and they've never ever broken. I love them."

Supermom! "I don't have a lot of time with the baby in the morning, so I don't waste my time on makeup. I jump in my car and do a full transformation! Lipstick, like Chanel's Pink Saphir ($32.50, chanel.com), makes me feel more put-together."

Saving Face"I love sample sizes, like Kiehl's Ultra Facial Moisturizer ($18, kiehls.com). They're perfect for throwing in your purse. I also carry Liz Earle Superskin Concentrate ($34, us.lizearle.com) -- it's a moisturizer you can use on your face, your cuticles…it basically just wakes everything up and hydrates it."

Germ-Free, the Natural Way "I'm not a germ freak, but definitely between shaking hands and being around kids, I just like to feel nice and clean all the time." (Newton likes Burts Bees Aloe & Witch Hazel Hand Sanitizer, $5, burtsbees.com)

