BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Jodie Foster's acceptance speech drew warm praise at one of the night's post-show parties.

"It was my favorite part of the evening. It was profound," Jane Fonda said at HBO's packed gathering. She called it "mysterious" and unexpected.

Bill Murray said the speech focused on love but also seemed to indicate a change ahead for Foster.

"I back Jodie wherever she's going with this," he said.

Mel Gibson said his friend's appearance was typical of her, "priceless and classy." Foster director Gibson in 2011's "The Beaver."

Fonda spent time with her co-stars on HBO's "The Newsroom," including Jeff Daniels and Sam Waterston. Others at the party included Sofia Vergara, Jon Hamm and Seth Myers.

— Lynn Elber

___

EDITOR'S NOTE: Show Bits brings you the 70th annual Golden Globe Awards through the eyes of Associated Press journalists.