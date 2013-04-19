She may look innocent, but give Alison Brie an Esquire feature, and the girl suddenly turns into a sex goddess. In the May issue of the men's magazine, the 30-year-old actress turns up the heat as she bares nearly all for the multi-pic story.

Known for her roles in Mad Men (as privileged housewife Trudy) and Community (as sweet, innocent Annie), Brie poses provocatively in cleavage-baring swimsuits for the magazine. In one shot, she wears a black one-piece with a plunging neckline and her hand seems to be tugging the suit down to expose more of her decolletage. In another, she appears to be wearing nothing but a sleeveless suit vest.

The photographs are accompanied by a story listing everything Brie loves. Among her favorite things:

"My ability to say no to people now that I've turned thirty."

"The romance in parks. Being on a blanket with the right person. You don't want to be on a blanket with just anyone."

"My agents, because they don't ever want me to do nudity."

"Holly Hunter. She's got gumption."

"The cast on Community and the way everyone moves the comedy."

"Sex, because some of the most humorous things happen when you're naked with another person."

Brie is currently dating Dave Franco, the Warm Bodies actor and younger brother of James Franco. Us Weekly first broke news of their relationship last May.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Alison Brie Wears Revealing Swimsuit, Looks Amazing in Esquire