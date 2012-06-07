Twitter is the new dating site!

Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose are happily engaged after the "Black and Yellow" rapper proposed to the model and Kanye West's ex on March 1. But the couple's very first meeting was a virtual one, Rose told Us Weekly at the MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Initially we met through twitter" Rose explained to Us. "He did an interview about me and the guy who interviewed him asked, 'If there was one girl in the world who would you be with?' He said 'Amber Rose,' -- and then I hit him on twitter, and I said, 'That's really cute' and we fell in love!"

Khalifa, 24, and Rose, 28, say they have started planning their wedding -- just not too seriously yet.

"He is on tour and I'm working on two scripts now so we are busy, but we will get married eventually," Rose explained. "We are just enjoying each other."

"I love everything about him," Rose gushed. "That's my baby. He is my little angel. I love him." And the feeling is very mutual. Khalifa told Us at Sunday's MTV bash, "She just gives me the world and I can’t ask for no more than that."

They're also still trying to figure out if they'll have a big or small wedding. "He has a big family, I have a small family," Rose said. "As long as all of our families are there, that's all that matters."

Do they want to start a family?

"Absolutely!" Khalifa replied. Rose added, "He wants 12 kids!"

Well, maybe not 12.

"I was just playing," Khalifa said. "I don’t want 12."

