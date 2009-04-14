Tennis star Andy Roddick is wedding his Sports Illustrated model girlfriend Brooklyn Decker in Texas this weekend, a source tells Usmagazine.com.

The nuptials, to be held in Austin, will be "very small. Just friends and family. Not a big Hollywood crowd as they're not like that," the source adds.

The New York Post, which first reported the news, says Decker, 21, and her bridesmaids "had a big bachelorette weekend in Chapel Hill, NC" last weekend.

"They just bounced around and had a great time," added the paper.

The couple met in 2007 when Roddick, 26, asked his agent to contact Decker's agent after seeing her in SI.

He proposed to Decker in March 2008, but said they weren't in any rush to walk down the aisle.

"With their hectic travel schedules, Andy and Brooklyn plan to enjoy their engagement," said a statement posted on their Web site.