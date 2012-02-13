JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) -- Angry Birds has joined Facebook.

The popular avian menace game debuted on the social network globally Tuesday.

Rovio Asia senior vice president Henri Holm said the company launched the new version of the game in Jakarta because it's the "world's most Facebook-connected city."

He said he hoped the game could reach more than 800 million users worldwide. More than 17 percent of Indonesia's 240 million people have Facebook accounts.

He said more than 17 million are in Jakarta and surrounding areas.

He hoped the introduction on the Valentine's Day could amplify social connections among families, friend and loved ones.