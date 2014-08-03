You go, Sookie! "True Blood" star Anna Paquin has been facing questions about her sexuality for years. The mother of twins Charlie and Poppy, both 22 months, has been married to her HBO costar Stephen Moyer since August 2010, and self-identifies as bisexual.

This admission has confused some, including legendary reporter Larry King, who appeared extremely uninformed during a July 21 interview on "Larry King Now" when talking about the actress' sexual orientation.

"Are you a non-practicing bisexual?" King, 80, asked.

"Well, I mean, I am married to my husband, and we happy monogamously married," the Oscar winner, 32, replied.

"But you were bisexual?" King continued.

"Well, I don't think it's a past-tense thing," Paquin answered, laughing. "Are you still straight if you're with somebody? Doesn't mean you're not, if you were to break up with them or you were to die. It doesn't prevent your sexuality from existing. It doesn't really work like that."

King quickly moved on, asking more about how Paquin's family has accepted her bisexuality and talking about recent achievements in LGBT rights.

This isn't the first time Paquin has spoken out about her sexuality. In June, she opened up about her relationship on Twitter, declaring, "Proud to be a happily married bisexual mother. Marriage is about love not gender."

Paquin first came out in April 2010 in a public service announcement for the Give a Damn campaign to promote LGBT equality.

King was also curious about how "True Blood" sex scenes affected Paquin's personal life with Moyer.

"All the sex stuff is quite melodramatic," Paquin said of the raunchy scenes on the HBO fantasy series. "There's fangs and there's blood, and I don't know about your bedroom, but doesn't happen in mine. You can't take it too seriously."