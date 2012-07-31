Tom's little princess!

During Suri Cruise's most recent visit with dad Tom Cruise, she went to the happiest place on earth: Disney World! The father-daughter duo were photographed by fans (including Twitter followers Alex Feoli and 1DFLA) at the Magic Kingdom on Monday in Orlando, Florida.

Suri, 6, dressed as Disney Princess Ariel, wearing an adorable green ruffled skirt, cropped off-the-shoulder top and tiara. Cruise, 50, dressed in comfortable sneakers an held his daughter's hand while they walked through the park.

"He just wanted to enjoy a beautiful day in the park with his daughter," a source tells Us Weekly and adds, they went on "all her favorite rides."

Cruise previously visited Disneyland with Suri in January and took a spin on the Mad Tea Party ride. "They were just having the cutest dad and daughter outing together," a witness told Us. "Tom was spoiling her rotten! He let her get her face painted and bought her a bunch of souvenirs."

After Cruise and Suri's mom Katie Holmes settled their divorce on July 9, Suri was last seen visiting with her dad in NYC on July 17. A source told Us that Cruise chartered a helicopter to take him and his daughter to East Hampton, New York one afternoon for a "beach vacation."

Back in April 2009, Holmes, 33, chatted with Us about her daughter's first trip to Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif.

"We had a great time [at Disney] —- she loved it," the actress shared."It was her first time, and she loves the princesses. Actually, she loves being a princess."

A source tells Us that one month after she filed for divorce from Cruise on June 28, Holmes is enjoying life as a single mom in NYC. "She's doing really great. She's so strong, she's an independent girl with her own ideas," the source said. "She is fine."

