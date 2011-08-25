Reality TV romance!

Bachelor Pad 2 stars Vienna Girardi and Kasey Kahl aren't engaged yet, but the duo are completely smitten and thinking about walking down the aisle. "Right now we just moved in [to] our apartment. We're just starting to furnish it," Girardi, 25, told Us Weekly Tuesday at Deus Ex Human Revolution's launch party in Hollywood. "We will eventually get engaged, yes... We're just step by step right now."

So what do the dramatic duo like to do together? "We actually do everything together," Jake Pavelka's ex-fiancee gushed.

"One of my favorite things to do together is just sit at home and relax," Kahl, 27, added. "I love when she cooks for me because she is an amazing cook."

"I love living with this man because the only thing we ever fought about when we weren't together was that we weren't together," Girardi told Us. "We have an amazing relationship. We really are so happy together! I love going to bed with him and I love waking up to him."

For now, Girardi and Kahl's relationship is documented on Bachelor Pad 2. But would they ever want their own show? "If we have a reality show, it would be a big hit -- that's for sure," Kahl said. "We've never thought about it. We're not going to sit here and lie to you and say if the opportunity is presented we're going to say no. If the opportunity is presented, we'll check it out together."

