SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Thousands of Comic-Con attendees grab free swag at the pop-culture convention, but one lucky fan nabbed the ultimate prize: a trip to space.

Fans who lined up Friday to question the stars of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" were given silver envelopes with one containing a ticket for a space flight from XCOR Aerospace on the Lynx Experience. It's a two-seat launch vehicle that takes off and lands like a traditional aircraft.

The flight was first offered on stage by former NASA astronaut Richard Searfoss to co-star Simon Helberg. He declined. His character, Howard, blasted off into space at the end of the fifth season.

"Big Bang" star Jim Parsons joined the panel on a monitor via satellite, and Johnny Galecki was absent because of a flight delay.