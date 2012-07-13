'Big Bang' fan wins space flight at Comic-Con
SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Thousands of Comic-Con attendees grab free swag at the pop-culture convention, but one lucky fan nabbed the ultimate prize: a trip to space.
Fans who lined up Friday to question the stars of CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" were given silver envelopes with one containing a ticket for a space flight from XCOR Aerospace on the Lynx Experience. It's a two-seat launch vehicle that takes off and lands like a traditional aircraft.
The flight was first offered on stage by former NASA astronaut Richard Searfoss to co-star Simon Helberg. He declined. His character, Howard, blasted off into space at the end of the fifth season.
"Big Bang" star Jim Parsons joined the panel on a monitor via satellite, and Johnny Galecki was absent because of a flight delay.
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Mar. 14, 2019 These actors have worked together more than once
- Mar. 14, 2019 See all the photos from the iHeartRadio Music Awards!