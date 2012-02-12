Bobbi Kristina Brown -- the late Whitney Houston's 18-year-old daughter -- was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles hospital on Sunday, a source confirms to Us Weekly. The grieving young woman is being treated for stress, the source added.

TMZ reports that Bobbi Kristina, whose father is Houston's ex Bobby Brown, was taken out of the Beverly Hilton (where her mother was pronounced dead on Saturday at 3:55 p.m.) on a stretcher.

"Her life will be shattered," another close source told Us Weekly of Bobbi Kristina following Houston's death at age 48. "Bobbi was always by [Whitney's] side in everything she did."

Said the Houston family to Us in a Sunday statement: "We are devastated by the loss of our beloved Whitney. This is an unimaginable tragedy and we will miss her terribly."

