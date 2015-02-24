Family first.

Bobby Brown has reportedly decided to postpone his upcoming Australian tour to stay by his ailing daughter's side.

The tour, which includes Treach and Kay-Gee from Naughty By Nature, was moved to May.

The delay in the tour may not come as a surprise. Bobby has been by Bobbi Kristina Brown's side since she was found facedown in a water-filled bathtub on Jan. 31. The drowning incident was eerily similar to how her late mother, Whitney Houston, was found.

Doctors have reportedly urged Bobby to take his daughter off of life support, but he has refused and is encouraging the family to pray for her recovery.