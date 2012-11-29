No Shawn Hunter in Girl Meets World? Say it isn't so!

Rider Strong, the lovable third wheel of Cory Matthews and Topanga Lawrence's romance on Boy Meets World, may or may not be reprising his role the upcoming spinoff of the '90s teen sitcom. But he'll still be watching the show either way.

In a sentimental letter written on his website Wednesday, Strong, 32, offered his support of Disney Channel's upcoming pilot. Strong's costars Ben Savage and Danielle Fishel are set to reprise their roles as Cory and Topanga, and the show will focus on their 13-year-old daughter, Riley.

"Boy Meets World was a defining aspect of my life, and I cherish those seven years. It was never just a job — on a personal level, many of my best memories and friendships were formed because of it," Rider wrote. "So I am extremely happy for Ben and Danielle to be able to continue the story."

But Rider's involvement in the show remains up in the air.

"At this point, I have no official involvement in Girl Meets World. There might be a chance to see some of the BMW cast in a guest spot, and I think it would be nice to find out where our characters have been all these years. But Girl Meets World will be, and I think it should be, it's own show. It will be about Cory and Topanga, their daughter, and a new set of characters."

"It's the next generation," the actor said. "And I, for one, can't wait to see it evolve."

After Boy Meets World ended in 2000, Strong continued acting and appeared in Cabin Fever, Borderland and Spy School. He also graduated as an English major from Columbia University in 2004.

Tell Us: Would you like to see Rider Strong reprise his role as Shawn Hunter on Girl Meets World?

