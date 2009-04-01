Brad Pitt is going back to Cannes.

His upcoming WWII epic "Inglourious Basterds" (directed by Quentin Tarantino) will compete at the Cannes Film Festival, which runs May 13-24, Variety reports. (The movie - which centers on a group of Jewish-American soldiers trying to take down Nazis - opens wide Aug. 21.)

See how Brad Pitt resembles his twin son Knox

Pitt is no stranger to Cannes.

See Brad Pitt's yearbook photo and must-see early modeling shots

Last year, he and Angelina Jolie dominated the prestigious film festival as she debuted Changeling and Kung Fu Panda.

See photos of Angelina at Cannes

The fest was also the spot where Jolie's Panda costar Jack Black famously let it slip that she and Pitt were expecting twins.