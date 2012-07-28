Brandi Glanville regretfully has a lot in common with Liberty Ross, whose husband, Rupert Sanders, was recently photographed cheating on her with actress Kristen Stewart.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 39, was blindsided in 2009 when Us Weekly broke the news of her husband Eddie Cibrian's affair with LeAnn Rimes, his costar in the TV movie Northern Lights; Rimes was married to chef Dean Sheremet at the time.

Though they've become civil since Cibrian, 39, married Rimes, 29, in April 2011, model and mother-of-two Glanville will never forget how it feels to be cheated on.

"I'm not happy with this Kristen Stewart bullsh-t," Glanville tweeted July 25. "Too close to home. Same story: friends with the wife and kids, and f-ck the husband when we think no one is looking."

Glanville continued to address Stewart and Sanders' affair July 28, tweeting: "Home wreckers come in pairs! It takes two!" With that, Glanville added that she was heading to Las Vegas to "do some liver wrecking" and "meet my future ex-husband!"

In an interview with YOU Magazine conducted just two weeks before Us Weekly broke the news of Sanders' infidelity, Ross opened up about the hardships of being married to an in-demand director. "I would never say out loud that I am raising my children alone," the model confessed. "But a lot of the time it has felt like that."

Sanders, 41, issued a public apology for his affair with Stewart, 22, on July 25. "I am utterly distraught about the pain I have caused my family," the Snow White and the Huntsman director told Us in a statement. "My beautiful wife and heavenly children are all I have in this world. I love them with all my heart. I am praying we can get through this together."

