Singer Brandy Norwood has settled with the two children whose mother was killed in the singer's 2006 car accident.

Awatef Aboudihaj's two children will receive $300,000 each, according to court documents filed in L.A. County Superior Court today, TMZ.com reports.

Awatef's husband, Marouane Hdidou, has not yet settled with Norwood. He rejected a $1.2 million settlement offer in February.

In December 2006, Norwood's Land Rover struck another vehicle on L.A.'s 405 Freeway and caused a four-car pileup.

She was not charged with any crime after Los Angeles police ruled there was "insufficient evidence" that she'd committed vehicular manslaughter.

"It was a situation that changed my life forever," Brandy has said.

