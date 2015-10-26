Caitlyn Jenner is the Queen of Halloween. Well, at least her costume is.

Earlier this year, several costume companies caused a stir when they made Caitlyn Jenner costumes that replicated her iconic Vanity Fair cover, complete with a "Call Me Caitlyn" sash. The costumes were highly controversial and many people were outraged.

However, it seems that many people are interested in dressing up as the "I Am Cait" star, as the costume companies actually ran out of the getup, and they haven't been able to restock for Halloween.

TMZ reports that the Caitlyn costume is "hands down the the most in-demand getup this season." In fact, the demand is on par with last year's top costume, Elsa from "Frozen."