Caitlyn Jenner's Father's Day was hot, dirty, dusty and filled with family. It was perfect.

The star of the upcoming E! documentary "I Am Cait" posted an amazing photo from her Father's Day on June 22, one that had much of the family spending the day in the desert riding around in off-road vehicles.

"Great day yesterday for Father's Day. We had so much fun off-roading. So much love and support! Love my family!" she wrote on her Twitter and Facebook pages.

Caitlyn dons a dress in the snap and she has an arm around her son Burt's girlfriend Valerie and stepdaughter Kim Kardashian. Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner can be seen flexing atop the off-road vehicle in the family photo as Kanye West smiles from ear to ear while holding daughter North West.

The day looked to be filled with thrills. Khloe posted a video to her Instagram of herself and and Kendall driving around in the off-roaster. "If you hang with the Jenner's you can't show them fear!!! lol," she wrote.

Earlier in the day, Kendall posted a sweet message to her father. "My whole life this soul was my daddy and just because your appearance is different now doesn't mean you were any less of a father to me my entire life," she captioned the photo of her and Caitlyn (then living as Bruce Jenner). "Happy Father's Day to the person who raised me, and taught me everything I know, my hero."

Kylie Jenner didn't appear to be a part of the off-roading festivities, but she, too, posted a sweet Instagram to her father. She captioned the throwback photo, "Happy Father's Day my little light of sunshine. 'You can still call me dad, Kylie. No matter what I'm always going to be your father. That's never going to change.'"