She's been rocking the small screen for three years as the divine Detective Beckett on Castle, but now Stana Katic is ready to dominate a larger medium: movies. On September 23, the actress can be seen starring alongside Richard Gere and True Blood's Stephen Moyer in The Double and ETonline has your first look at Katic in action!

The serial killer thriller focuses on the hunt for a legendary assassin, code named Cassius, who reemerges after decades to murder a US senator. This brings CIA agent Paul Shepherdson (Gere) out of retirement in hopes of finally closing his only unsolved case. But as he works with a rookie FBI agent, it quickly becomes clear that not everything is as it seems.

Click here to watch a trailer for The Double and be sure to check it on in theaters on September 23!

Related stories on ETonline.com:Kris and Kim Criticize Kourtney's Parenting Skills