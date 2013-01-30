LOS ANGELES (AP) — CBS says it will air a behind-the-scenes look at how Whitney Houston's death affected the 2012 Grammy Awards.

The hour-long special, titled "The Grammys Will Go On: A Death in the Family," is scheduled for Feb. 9, the eve of this year's music awards.

Last year, Grammy producers learned of Houston's death less than 24 hours before the ceremony. The CBS program recounts the scramble to pay tribute to the pop star and revamp the show.

The special includes interviews with LL Cool J, Jennifer Hudson, Bruce Springsteen, Taylor Swift and other artists.

The 48-year-old Houston was found drowned last February in a Beverly Hills hotel bathtub. Coroner's officials ruled her death accidental, with heart disease and cocaine use contributing factors.

The Feb. 10 Grammys will air on CBS.

