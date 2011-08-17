Celeb Duck Faces
Pucker up!
When stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ed Westwick and Mary-Kate Olsen hit the red carpet, they tend to revert to one signature pose: the duck face.
They aren't the only ones who can't stop themselves from making the facial expression: Lisa Rinna, Hills alum Stephanie Pratt, Donald Trump, 90210's Jessica Lowndes and Eva Mendes have all puckered up a time or two.
Tell Us: Should these celebs stop making duck faces on the red carpet?
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Apr. 04, 2019 Check out our favorite films about country music
- Apr. 04, 2019 These are country music's most eligible bachelors