Pucker up!

When stars like Jennifer Lopez, Ed Westwick and Mary-Kate Olsen hit the red carpet, they tend to revert to one signature pose: the duck face.

PHOTOS: CELEBRITY DUCK FACES

They aren't the only ones who can't stop themselves from making the facial expression: Lisa Rinna, Hills alum Stephanie Pratt, Donald Trump, 90210's Jessica Lowndes and Eva Mendes have all puckered up a time or two.

Tell Us: Should these celebs stop making duck faces on the red carpet?

