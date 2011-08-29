Fans of One Tree Hill will get to see Lucas Scott one final time before the series ends is nine-season run this spring.

Chad Michael Murray, who played the basketball player and writer for six seasons until he left the show in 2009, recently finalized a deal to return to the CW drama. (Murray recently dropped his middle name, preferring to now be called Chad Murray.)

Murray, 30, won't be joined by his onscreen bride Petyon, played by actress Hilarie Burton, 29. Sources tell TV Line that Burton -- now a regular on USA's White Collar -- was not invited back.

Murray and Burton's characters were last seen driving off into the sunset with their new baby, Sawyer. In Murray's upcoming guest-stint, his character will return to his hometown after Haley (Bethany Joy Galeotti) reaches out to him for help.

Former One Tree Hill stars Tyler Hilton, Paul Johansson and Barbara Alyn Woods have all agreed to appear on the show's ninth and final season.

