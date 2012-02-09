Not everything in Chelsea Handler's life is a laughing matter.

While appearing on "The Rosie Show," the 36-year-old TV host revealed she got pregnant when she was just 16 years old -- and she was determined to keep the child.

"I was so delusional," Handler said Wednesday. "I was like, 'I'm ready for a baby.'"

The New Jersey native's parents, Rita and Seymour, had different plans for their daughter. "You're throwing your entire life away," they told her. "You're supposed to create a life for yourself. We want you to enjoy your life and not be raising a child, and we're certainly not going to raise it for you."

Host Rosie O'Donnell sympathized with Handler, arguing that for some women, having an abortion isn't "a life-defining negative thing."

Twenty years later, Handler said she has "no regrets" about her decision. "I wouldn't be a good mother," the best-selling author said. "You should do whatever you want with your body and you shouldn't let anyone tell you what to do."