"I'm definitely a bag lady -- I always have to have something with me," Chelsea Kane, 23, tells Us Weekly. The One Tree Hill vet, who stars in ABC Family's Big Daddy (Wednesdays, 8 p.m.) relies on a Hammitt Los Angeles satchel (shop.hammitt.com).

"I usually have a makeup bag with way too many lip glosses," she tells Us of its contents. "I'm a big YSL girl -- their No. 7 and No. 1 Golden Gloss lip gloss colors are my favorite ($30, ysbeautyus.com). I always keep YSL #2 under eye pen on me too."

With fine, chin-length hair, the blonde starlet has one trick to pumping up her locks: Kevin Murphy Powder Puff (salons only). "It's dry shampoo that gives my short hair a boost! Its amazing, I love it!"

Playing hairstylist on the go isn't the only trick up her sleeve -- she also has a wardrobe survival plan. "I carry Hollywood Fashion Tape ($8.99, hollywoodfashionsecrets.com). It's the best for bras. If your pants are too long, you can fix them on the way to an event -- I've done that several times."

Also inside:

Oribe Impermeable Anti-Humidity Spray ($19.50, oribe.com)

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue EDT ($48, sephora.com)

MAC Dazzleglass ($19.50, maccosmetics.com)

