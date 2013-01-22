NEW YORK (AP) — Patrice Chereau will direct a new staging of Strauss' "Elektra" in a co-production with the French Aix-en-Provence Festival, New York's Metropolitan Opera and several other companies.

The production will be conducted by Esa-Pekka Salonen. The festival company said Tuesday it will open at the Grand Theatre de Provence on July 10. Sets are by Richard Peduzzi, with lighting by Dominique Bruguiere and costumes by Caroline de Vivaise.

The Met says it'll show the staging for the first time during the 2015-16 season.

Also participating in the co-production are the Finnish National Opera, the Gran Teatre del Liceu in Barcelona and the Staatsoper Unter den Linden in Berlin.

Chereau and Peduzzi also collaborated on a production of Janacek's "From the House of the Dead" that appeared at the Met in 2009.