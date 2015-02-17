The roller coaster that is Chris Brown and Karrueche Tran's relationship is back on track … again.

The couple has had more splits than a banana but they are as together as ever this week, with the singer publicly romancing her on Instagram.

RELATED: Off-and-on celebrity couples

On Feb. 16 while taking a break from his "Between the Sheets Tour" with Tyga, Chris was in New York with his ladylove, posting a photo of the two of them cuddling up. Karrueche posted the same image to her Instagram, captioning it, "big bae."

RELATED: Stars and their celebripets

The loving image in the Big Apple comes just two days after Chris poured his heart out to Karreuche. On Valentine's Day, Chris posted a photo of them with the caption, "Happy Valentine's Day beautiful. ... I'm so thankful to have and soul that cares for me the way you do. Love you babe."

Later, they were spotted together at Fashion Week.

RELATED: Stars at New York Fashion Week

Chris and Karrueche's relationship hasn't always been picture perfect -- far from it at times, in fact. Last December after they split (again) he lambasted her in not-so-friendly terms at a concert and accused her of having a fling with Drake.

Ah, young love.