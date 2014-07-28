Clooney's missing out! Cindy Crawford and her husband Rande Gerber have been posting Instagram updates of their picturesque "lake life" at the Gerber Point Lodge, where they have been on vacation for the last few weeks with their son Presley and daughter Kaia.

On Monday, July 28, the Casamigas tequila co-founder shared a picture of 14-year-old Presley slicing limes, which Gerber captioned: "Lake Life Margarita Making Machine." The entrepreneur's definition of "lake life" has varied, from his kids paddleboarding on the water, to playing tennis on the lawn, and even cliff diving from rocks.

Gerber's sweetest snap, though, was shared last Thursday, July 24, with his wife of 15 years. "On the rocks with @cindycrawford," he wrote alongside a picture of the world-famous supermodel, barefoot and perched atop jagged rocks beside a lake.

Like her husband, 52, Crawford has been sharing snippets from the Gerber family's getaway in the last few weeks. The health-conscious beauty indulged in a homemade green breakfast smoothie comprised of spinach, mint leaves, almond milk, banana, and cacao last Tuesday, July 22, which she nursed on the shore of the lake.

The following day, Crawford posted a picture of her adorable kids cuddled up beside each other on a couch. "Awww!" the proud mom captioned the pic.

Speaking with Us Weekly last month at an NYC event, Crawford shared her thoughts on Presley or Kaia potentially pursuing modeling like their famous mother.

"My son would not be comfortable since he wants to surf and hang out like a total teenage boy," Crawford told Us. "My daughter likes it a little bit more, but she's 12."

As for how she maintains her gorgeous "lake life" glow at age 48? "Don't pick your skinniest weight because that's not maintainable," she told Us. "And don't yo-yo, because that's not good for the elasticity of your skin. Just try to stay within five pounds of your weight."