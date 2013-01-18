Looks like Claire Danes is back in baby world! One day after the Golden Globes, her first big Hollywood event since son Cyrus Michael Christopher Dancy's Dec. 14 birth, the Homeland star, 33, was in full mommy mode again.

On Monday, Jan. 14 -- Cyrus' 1-month birthday! -- the actress and her husband, Hugh Dancy, caught a flight out of LAX with their newborn bundle-of-joy. Ever the doting mother, Danes cuddled and calmed her baby boy as the family waited to board. His tiny bald head peeked out from a white shirt tucked into dark bottoms, and his little hand swatted the air.

Sporting black leggings and a loose grey sweater, the new mom looked casual and comfortable -- a far cry from her super-glam look at the previous night's awards show. Walking the red carpet in a gorgeous halter-style Versace gown, the petite blonde debuted her stunning post-baby body just a few weeks after giving birth.

"I am very strapped into this dress," she joked in the press room after accepting the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama. "This is Versace, and they are really masters of illusion. I literally can't go to the bathroom unless I take the entire dress off. So, there [are] some serious things involved here."

Then, opening up about her latest role, as a new parent to baby Cyrus, she said: "It's been a huge joy, this experience of becoming a mom. I don't know how to articulate it yet because it is so fresh."

Motherhood is "delicious and the best thing ever," she gushed. "So it's very motivating -- the smell, just the scrumptiousness."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Claire Danes Cuddles Baby Son Cyrus in First Picture!