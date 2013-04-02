Colin Hanks' wife is pregnant with their second child

colin hanks wife pregnant tom hanks grandfather samantha new york

The more, the merrier! Colin Hanks' family is about to get a little bigger: The actor, 35, is expecting a baby with his wife, Samantha Bryant, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The little bundle of joy will be the couple's second child. They welcomed daughter Olivia Jane on Feb. 1, 2011, nearly nine months to the day after tying the knot in a star-studded West Hollywood, Calif., ceremony attended by -- among others -- the groom's father and stepmother, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

Wilson, 56, spoke to Us Weekly at the April 1 opening night of her husband's new Broadway play, "Lucky Guy," written by the late Nora Ephron (who directed Tom Hanks in "Sleepless in Seattle" and "You've Got Mail"). Asked about her stepson's baby news, she gushed that she was thrilled to welcome a second grandchild.

"[I'm] so excited!" she told Us. "Very beyond!"

