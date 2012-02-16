It's hard to believe that Connie Britton will be turning 45 in just a few weeks.

PHOTOS: Winter's sexiest beach bodies

The American Horror Story star proved she still has the body of a twenty-something when she lounged beachside at the Four Seasons Resort Nevis last week. The actress wore two bikinis -- one printed, one turquoise -- and noshed on fresh fruit during the Caribbean getaway.

How does Britton stay in such fabulous shape? "I'm in an environment where I have a lot of information about how to stay healthy and live a good life," she once told Redbook. I love vegan and raw food and I love to exercise."

PHOTOS: Celebs' hot bikini style

"If I weren't in this business, I think I would be aging differently," said Britton, who adopted son Eyob from Ethiopia in 2011. "I'm fortunate because, for whatever reason, I've never looked at myself as, 'Oh, my gosh, I have to be the most beautiful.' I've always worked from the inside out, not the outside in."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly