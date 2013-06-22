DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Organizers of Dakar Fashion Week have staged a show in a working-class suburb as part of a bid to democratize high fashion.

The show on Friday night attracted thousands of residents, who offered vocal, real-time assessments of the clothes on display while cheering loudly for the more famous models.

Organizer Adama Ndiaye, who launched Dakar Fashion Week 11 years ago, said she hoped the project would further her dream of making high fashion as accessible to the working-class as it is for the wealthy.

The show was part of a six-day event featuring 18 designers, seven from Senegal and others from as far away as Germany and Brazil. Shows were scheduled to be held in three different locations throughout Dakar.